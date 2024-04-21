DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Jazz Underground

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New Jazz Underground live at Eddie's Attic!

“New Jazz Underground” is a trio composed of three Juilliard School Alumni in Jazz at Lincoln Center's inner circle of young artists who have worked closely with jazz masters ranging from Wynton Marsalis, Victor...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

New Jazz Underground

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.