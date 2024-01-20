Top track

Tortured

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Sarin / Bovice / Ready For Death / Greed Worm / Stomach / Chaosphere / Cult Fiend

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.54

About

6pm doors 6:30pm show time

This is a 17+ event.
Presented by Empire Productions LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chaosphere, Greed Worm, READY FOR DEATH and 2 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

