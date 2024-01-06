Top track

Gabriele Poso - Africa Linda

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Organikka Sessions: Gabriele Poso Live

Marula Café Barcelona
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gabriele Poso - Africa Linda
Got a code?

About

Tenemos el placer de presentaros el proyecto Gabriele Poso Live:

Gabriele Poso es un virtuoso percusionista italiano, multiinstrumentista, DJ y productor que presentará su proyecto Live en formato trío junto a Andrea Rossetti y Antonio De Nonno el 6 de en...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Feijão Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gabriele Poso

Venue

Marula Café Barcelona

Carrer dels Escudellers, 49, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.