DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tenemos el placer de presentaros el proyecto Gabriele Poso Live:
Gabriele Poso es un virtuoso percusionista italiano, multiinstrumentista, DJ y productor que presentará su proyecto Live en formato trío junto a Andrea Rossetti y Antonio De Nonno el 6 de en...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.