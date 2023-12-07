DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Party Della Madonna ft. OwP from Fresh Prince

Circolo Agorà
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyCusano Milanino
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un Sant'Ambrogio all'insegna delle Urban Vibes quello del Circolo Agorà.

Dalle 23:30 in consolle, direttamente dalla Fresh Prince Night Crew, il set di OWP.

Un'intera notte dedicata alle sonorità hip hop, Old School e R'n'B

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open11:30 pm

