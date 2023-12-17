DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Worldwide Perreo Express at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Sun, 17 Dec, 3:00 pm
PartySacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hola Sacramento, ALL aboard! 📣 🌎

It’s Holly Jolly Season🎄🎁☃️🌟

Welcome to the Perreo Express 🚂🎫

A Perreo Navideño at Flamingo House filled with the best Reggaeton + Latin EDM

Bring your Ugly Christmas sweaters and Come celebrate with your family...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Flamingo House & Worldwide Perreo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

