Swing Circus - Italian Tour

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Swing Circus, un viaggio unico attraverso il tempo dove passato e presente si fondono in un irresistibile mix di musica elettronica, balli lindy hop e spettacoli circensi. Un'esperienza che abbraccia gli amanti del vintage e i nottambuli del nightclubbing,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

