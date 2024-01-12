DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : P1ONEER] IN LONDON

Troxy
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 4:45 pm
GigsLondon
From £87.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 14+ event.

@p1h_official

#P1Harmony #피원하모니 #P1HarmonyTour #P1HTour #P1ustage_H_EUROPE #P1ONEER #FNC #APPLEWOOD #JinEnt #withP1ece

VIP Package Includes:

VVIP = First Entry, Photos of x10 with P1Harmony, Soundcheck Access (door time 4.45pm)....

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Jin Entertainment.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

P1Harmony

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs