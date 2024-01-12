DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
This is a 14+ event.
@p1h_official
#P1Harmony #피원하모니 #P1HarmonyTour #P1HTour #P1ustage_H_EUROPE #P1ONEER #FNC #APPLEWOOD #JinEnt #withP1ece
VIP Package Includes:
VVIP = First Entry, Photos of x10 with P1Harmony, Soundcheck Access (door time 4.45pm)....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs