Peter Bazely's Holiday Nightmare

Camden Comedy Club
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

7:00pm doors 7:30pm start - Camden Comedy Club

Join Stand-up Comedian Peter Bazely and a selection of his top favourite Comedian pals; performing Stand-up; musical comedy; clowning and storytelling comedy.

With a nod to the nightmare that is the holiday...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
Lineup

Peter Bazely

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

