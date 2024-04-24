Top track

Microwave - Lighterless

Microwave and The Dirty Nil

Scala
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vocalist/guitarist Nathan Hardy, bassist Tyler Hill, and drummer Timothy Pittard formed Microwave in Atlanta, Georgia in 2012 as an extension of friendships, school, and the local music scene. The band’s earlier work (including 2014’s Stovall and 2016’s Mu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Live Nation
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Microwave, The Dirty Nil

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

