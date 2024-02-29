Top track

The Undercover Dream Lovers: Timelapsed Tour

Club Congress
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday February 29th

Artist Presale: Thursday, Dec 7th at 10am

Live Nation Presale: Thursday, Dec 7th at 10am

Doors 7pm | Show 8pm

ADV $18 | DOS $20

16+

16+
Live Nation
Lineup

The Undercover Dream Lovers

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

