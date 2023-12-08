DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nicki Minaj Night 2

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Celebrate the release of Pink Friday 2, as THE QUEEN of rap, Nicki Minaj, releases her new album and we throw a perfectly pink party in our Upstairs Bar 💞

LIMITED TICKETS! There are only 100 tix for this exclusive event, so join us as we listen to the br...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

