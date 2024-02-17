DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matt Pond • Alexa Rose: “Call and Response" Release Show

Union Pool
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$21.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Matt Pond • Alexa Rose: “Call and Response" Release Show

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by Union Pool.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Matt Pond, matt pond PA, Alexa Rose

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.