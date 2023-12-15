Top track

Big Gay Party 2023 Rewind

Catch One
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$17

About

Pride is just around the corner and Big Gay Party is doing its first ever 3 day weekend here with you in Los Angeles this June!

This weekend will be filled with over 60 DJs, porn stars, body painting, drag shows, and so much more at the best 18+ clubs in...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Anthony Waite Productions.
Lineup

Ray Rhodes

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

