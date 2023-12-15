DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Sadie's Country Christmas

Judson & Moore Distillery
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

$25 ticket + taxes & fees

Join Big Sadie for their 5th annual holiday party! They be going electric with special guests Joe Adamik, Erik Hall, and Justin Brown bringing you updated versions of their original songs as well as festive holiday tunes and coun...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery

Lineup

Big Sadie

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.