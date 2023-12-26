DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michel Cleis *Cadenza*

Capitol
Tue, 26 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJPordenone
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Una serie di coincidenze posso renderti un dj di fama mondiale? Sì, se ti chiami Michel Cleis.

Michel Cleis: beyond commercial stereotypes

Consacrato al successo nel 2009 con la hit “La Mezcla” e vincitore, nello stesso anno, del premio “Track of The Sea...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito.

Michel Cleis

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

