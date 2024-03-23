DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EL PERRO DEL MAR, NOIA
Keep it close like a memory / notes by Oliver Craske
‘It’s not strange for me to write about these things. It’s always when I am really at the edge of feeling that I need to write.’
El Perro del Mar has always made music with pass...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.