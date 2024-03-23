DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

El Perro del Mar, NOIA

Zebulon
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

EL PERRO DEL MAR, NOIA

Keep it close like a memory / notes by Oliver Craske

‘It’s not strange for me to write about these things. It’s always when I am really at the edge of feeling that I need to write.’

El Perro del Mar has always made music with pass...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El Perro del Mar, Noia

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.