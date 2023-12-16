DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FRONTIN’ | A Pharrell inspired Dance Party

Songbyrd
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

"YESSIR” You already know :) Mark your calendars because we’ll be playing music by the GOAT and his friends, ALL NIGHT LONG! Pull up in your flyest attire and tell a friend!

Music by Whitney AbstraKt and Geena Marie with live drums from Footsdaking

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd Music House and New Retro Goods.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Whitney AbstraKt

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

