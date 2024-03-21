DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Doctor’s Orders Presents
DJ MUGGS
(Cypress Hill / Soul Assassins)
Date: 10.30-2.30am Thursday 21st March 2023
The Jazz Café, Parkway Camden, London NW1 7PG
==================================================
Few producers in the history of Hip-...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.