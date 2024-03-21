DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ MUGGS (Cypress Hill / Soul Assassins)

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Doctor’s Orders Presents 

DJ MUGGS

(Cypress Hill / Soul Assassins)

 Date: 10.30-2.30am Thursday 21st March 2023

The Jazz Café, Parkway Camden, London NW1 7PG

==================================================

Few producers in the history of Hip-...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Doctor's Orders.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Muggs

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

