FOMO: Luv and The City

Secret Location Manchester
Sun, 11 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartyManchester
£26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us at our secret location, and expect nothing but a sexy and intimate experience hosted by Charlie Mase.

Tickets are extremely limited, we're bringing the fear of missing out to an exclusive level featuring SLOWJAMS, R&B, ALT AFRO/PIANO, SLOW DANCEHA...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by FOMO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MixrMoe, AAA, DJ NAIRAA

Venue

Secret Location Manchester

Manchester, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

