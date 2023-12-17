Top track

Bluffs, Lies & Alibis

Knuckledust

The Black Heart
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.31

About

UKHC legends Knuckledust hit Camden Town for a Christmas show!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

1
KNUCKLEDUST, Last Orders, DOG ROTTEN and 1 more

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open6:30 pm

