DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE LAST SATURDAY

Ritter Butzke
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re planning an event on the last Saturday of the year. The idea is to celebrate 2023 without the pressure, hype or high prices of New Year‘s Eve.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Swim Good.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Swim Good, Stimulus

Venue

Ritter Butzke

Ritterstraße 24-27, 10969 Berlin, Allemagne
Doors open11:00 pm

