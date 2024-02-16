DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Back to the 2000s: Y2K Party and Costume Contest

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We're playing all your favorite songs of the 2000’s era! 🔥

Dance to epic throwbacks, costume contests, Dancers, entertainers & much more!

Each ticket includes a Drink 🎉✨

21+ w/ ID

Doors 10PM

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

