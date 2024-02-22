Top track

Winterland Pre-Party Extravaganza

The Walrus
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsJacksonville
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

What better way to prepare for a weekend of music than with MORE MUSIC! We at Winterland believe in more music, always. We welcome our friends TWEN to the stage at The Walrus, supported by Snacks coming to us from Alabama and of course the one and only Tea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Winterland.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snacks, TWEN

Venue

The Walrus

948 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, Florida 32205, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

