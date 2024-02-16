Top track

MEYY - Pretty - Sped Up

Eastern Margins x GGI 끼: 6th Birthday

Corsica Studios
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eastern Margins turns 6, joining forces with queer ESEA rave GGI 끼 for an unforgettable night celebrating Lunar New Year.

A reduced price is offered for QTBPOC - please only purchase this ticket tier if you identify as QTBPOC! We are trying to create an e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eastern Margins.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

FAQs

Can I buy a QTBPOC ticket?

Yes! If you identify as QTBPOC, please feel free to use these ticket tiers!

