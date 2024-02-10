DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KÜNST KIDS: But I'm a Bio-Queen!

The Baby G
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Find your root this February!

KÜNST KIDS presents their first ever lesbian event: But I’m a Bio-Queen!

Hosted by Baby Bleu and Jelly.

Featuring performances from Anne Alien, Manny Dingo and THE RETURN OF TS KUNTERPUNT!

With tunes from D...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by KÜNST KIDS
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.