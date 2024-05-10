Top track

English Teacher

Thekla
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£16.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DHP Presents :

ENGLISH TEACHER

At Bristol Thekla

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

English Teacher

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

