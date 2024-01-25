Top track

A Burns Night - with Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai & Paul Human

The Collab
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £60.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Collab & Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai present

A Burns Night

Thursday 25th January 

Led By Stuart Braithwaite and Paul Human, we present a unique collab spin on this tradtional Scottish celebration of Rabbie Burns.

A three course meal complete with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mogwai, Stuart Braithwaite

Venue

The Collab

198 Hoe Street, Waltham Forest, London, E17 4BF, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

