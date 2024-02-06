DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz Night with the Diego Melgar Trio

MODE
Tue, 6 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MODE presents JAZZ NIGHT every Tuesday with live jazz performances from special guest acts from 8PM until 10PM and followed by a mix of vinyl selections from guest DJs.

Tuesday, February 6th enjoy music from
DIEGO MELGAR TRIO

followed by
DENNIS ANDER...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

