MODE presents JAZZ NIGHT every Tuesday with live jazz performances from special guest acts from 8PM until 10PM and followed by a mix of vinyl selections from guest DJs.
Tuesday, February 6th enjoy music from
DIEGO MELGAR TRIO
followed by
DENNIS ANDER...
