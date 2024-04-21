DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
‘The perfect cocktail of jazz, hip-hop & soul’ - Somewhere Soul
Guitarist & producer Stan Lodge headlines Hootenanny for his debut live performance, accompanied by a full live band & special guest vocalists.
Inspired by the likes of J Dilla, Robert Glasp...
