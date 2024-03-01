DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blvck Mvss

Sinwave
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
TheatreLas Vegas
$6.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
⛓️On March 1st 2023, the gates of hell have opened up on a Friday night in the Heart of Sin City.⛓️

🥀You are cordially invited to SinWave, Vegas’ newest live venue to dance among the Demons crashing the party while the world burns.🥀

⚰️Saint Anique pres...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sinwave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

