DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loss Becomes, Godseyes, Resistor, From the Pawn

The Meadows
Fri, 3 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Loss Becomes

Godseyes

Resistor

From the Pawn

Charleston Swing

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Cross Island Connect
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.