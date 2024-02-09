Top track

VHOOR - Primavera

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afwi Winter Fest #2

FULL MOON
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

VHOOR - Primavera
Got a code?

About

A.F.W.I WINTERFEST #2

Il fait froid, vous ne trouvez pas ?

À chaque édition, le WINTERFEST te fait oublier les températures glaciales pour te plonger dans une ambiance brûlante !

Au programme :

DADDY CHULO

YAPMAN

DARLEAN

D.O.C FIX DEM

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.F.W.I
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Darlean, Daddy Chulo, DJ DOC

Venue

FULL MOON

20 Rue De Lappe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.