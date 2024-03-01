Top track

Korolova - Sweet Surrender

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Korolova presents Captive Soul

Electric Brixton
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£24.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Korolova - Sweet Surrender
Got a code?

About

This March, Korolova’s essential imprint Captive Soul comes to London for a one-off label showcase, with the in-demand artist curating a special line-up for friends and family.

Featuring Henri Bergmann, Eynka and Ross Quinn alongside Korolova herself, thi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Warehouse Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Korolova, Eynka, Henri Bergmann and 1 more

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.