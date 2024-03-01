DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This March, Korolova’s essential imprint Captive Soul comes to London for a one-off label showcase, with the in-demand artist curating a special line-up for friends and family.
Featuring Henri Bergmann, Eynka and Ross Quinn alongside Korolova herself, thi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.