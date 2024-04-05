DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sinem

Monarch
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kein Entweder-oder! Musikalisch werden Grenzen aufgehoben und Räume für maximale Bewegungsfreiheit geschaffen. Sinem, das sind Sinem #Gesang, Tagar (Friends Of Gas) #Gitarrre und Tom Wu (What Are People For?) #Schlagzeug#Loops#Produktion.Gemeinsam werden 8...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sinem

Venue

Monarch

Skalitzer Str. 134, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.