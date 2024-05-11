Top track

Demob Happy - Sweet & Sour America

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Demob Happy

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Demob Happy - Sweet & Sour America
Got a code?

About Demob Happy

According to The Guardian, Geordie rock trio Demob Happy create a “seedy, mucky and excellent” hybrid of fuzzy psychedelic rock and grunge. Formed in the late ’00s, the Brighton-based band’s debut, Dream Soda (2015), analyses consumerism, while follow-up H Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

“I always love a musical slap in the face, this is pretty much in that bag” Clara Amfo, BBC Radio 1

“uniquely engaging” DIY

“Guitars judder and crash like Royal Blood…against disco-ripe synths” Classic Rock

“The Newcastle-via-Brighton trio amplify their...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Demob Happy

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.