DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jaish & Paul Stephan (Live)

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jaish & Paul Stephan headline Juju's on Saturday, 13th April. Coming through from the thriving UK rap scene, this one's not to be missed. Tickets on sale now.

ABOUT JAISH

Jaish is an up-and-coming versatile rapper from Bournemouth, with a big focus on me...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jaish, Paul Stephan

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.