DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Angeles born jazz/neo -soul singer-songwriter Chelsea Becker is influenced by artists such as Amy Winehouse, Norah Jones, and many others. She did her debut headline gig at the Harrison Kings Cross in February and is working on her debut EP ‘The Last...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.