Jiggle Club

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sleazeheads & Tassel Twirlers take refuge, we bring you Jiggle Club, Londons disorientating evening of sleazy burlesque & live music. Join us on the eve of the Friday bank holiday for an all out bacchanalian affair.

Live Music - SULK, Nothingheads & Hot S...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Jiggle Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Stamp, Nothingheads, SULK

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

