Compleanno Lacrima - La Festa indie Italiana

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BUON COMPLEANNO LACRIMA!

Lacrima festeggia il secondo compleanno venerdi 23 febbraio al DumBO!

Info e foto su www.lacrimaparty.it

Ti ricordi quei bei compleanni che facevi a casa dei tuoi amichetti? Tipo una roba del genere ma più in grande!!

Festoni c...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Open Event Srl.

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

