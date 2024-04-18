Top track

Jesus Piece - Tunnel Vision

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jesus Piece & Sanguisugabogg at The Handlebar 4/18

The Handlebar
Thu, 18 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsPensacola
$32.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jesus Piece - Tunnel Vision
Got a code?

About

Jesus Piece & Sanguisugabogg with Gag, Peeling Flesh in Pensacola, FL at The Handlebar on Thursday, April 18th.

ALL AGES
Presented by Reaction Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Jesus Piece, Sanguisugabogg, Gag and 1 more

Venue

The Handlebar

319 North Tarragona Street, Pensacola, Florida 32501, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.