bdm invite Maison Close : Lacchesi b2b Mac Declos

Badaboum
Sun, 21 Jan, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

📍 Dimanche 21 Janvier - 18h00/00h00

Le dimanche 21 janvier, le Badaboum lance son nouveau format dominical : BDM !

Une récurrence seulement 4 fois par an, un dimanche de 18h à minuit. Autrement dit il ne vaut mieux pas les manquer, à chaque saison sa BD...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Badaboum.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mac Declos, Lorenzo Lacchesi

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

