📍 Dimanche 21 Janvier - 18h00/00h00
Le dimanche 21 janvier, le Badaboum lance son nouveau format dominical : BDM !
Une récurrence seulement 4 fois par an, un dimanche de 18h à minuit. Autrement dit il ne vaut mieux pas les manquer, à chaque saison sa BD...
