SALAMANDER DAYS + Q&A

Rio Cinema
Thu, 1 Feb, 6:30 pm
FilmLondon
£11
About

Deeper Into Movies presents the UK Premiere of Salamander Days. Presented on 35mm. Plus Q&A with the filmmakers.

Having sold out screenings at Braindead, Los Angeles and The Roxy, New York, we are proud to host the UK premiere.

An atmospheric meditation...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rio Cinema

107 Kingsland High Street, London E8 2PB
Doors open6:30 pm
402 capacity

