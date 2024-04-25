DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sambroso All Stars: The Buena Vista

Hootananny Brixton
25 Apr - 26 Apr
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sambroso All Stars come to Hoots!

The 7-piece all star band promise to mesmerise the crowd with their combination of Cuban Son, Latin Jazz and Rumba, from Cuba's Golden era.

Don't Miss Out!

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sambroso All Stars

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

