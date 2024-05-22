Top track

Blick Bassy, Alber, Les Izmore & The GOATS

Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
$22.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In support of his critically acclaimed album Madiba (May ’23), Blick Bassy returns this Apri/May to North America for an extensive spring tour of the United States and Canada. In his own words, Blick says: “I love playing in the US, a country where artisti...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blick Bassy

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

