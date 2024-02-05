DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Philip Krohnengold and Friends in February

Healing Force of the Universe
Mon, 5 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Philip Krohnengold is a composer and multi-instrumentalist. He’s regularly toured with Madi Cunningham, Sara Bareilles, country music’s Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland), The Milk Carton Kids, members of Wilco, the Jayhawks, and Soul Asylum in Golden Smog, and...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Philip Krohnengold

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

