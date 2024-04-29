Top track

Shy Heart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marta Del Grandi + Immaterial Possession

The Folklore Rooms
Mon, 29 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shy Heart
Got a code?

About

Marta Del Grandi:

Italian-born Marta Del Grandi is an eclectic singer songwriter gathering influences from near and far to create a unique genre-splicing style, a jazz vocalist originally, now traveling her own unique and unchartered path. Signed to Fire...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marta Del Grandi, Immaterial Possession

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.