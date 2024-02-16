DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Distill invite Anthea, Z@p (Live) & Heavydance

IBOAT
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Distill débutera son année 2024 à l’IBOAT, ce 16 février, aux côtés de la britannique Anthea, de l’uruguayen Z@p et du collectif local HeavyDance.

Membre du crew londonien Cartulis et résident du club Phonot...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par IBOAT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anthea

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

