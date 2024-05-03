Top track

Drahla

The Hope and Ruin
Fri, 3 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Drahla emerged in mid 2016 and quickly established themselves as a formidable and

distinctive band across their two sold out 7” singles and 2017's Third Article EP. This in turn

garnered the attention of the New York based indie behemoth Captured Tracks...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drahla

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

