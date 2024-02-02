DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Happy Hour w/ Mike Munson Duo

Icehouse
Fri, 2 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
Free
About

5PM MUSIC START // FREE

When asked, Mike Munson (Winona, MN) tells people he plays American music. With over a decade of long drives to well-lit, expansive stages, tiny dive bars, and everything in between, Munson has seen plenty of the country that influ...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

