Pupil Slicer

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Blowout Presents

- Pupil Slicer -This time two years ago, Pupil Slicer were preparing for the release of their debut album, Mirrors, with zero expectations of where it could take them. The breakneck speed with which Pupil Slicer were not only accepted bu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout Nights.
Pupil Slicer

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

